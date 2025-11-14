Left Menu

Zhang Zhanshuo's Rising Star in Chinese Swimming: A Successor to Sun Yang?

Zhang Zhanshuo's Rising Star in Chinese Swimming: A Successor to Sun Yang?

Chinese swimming sensation Zhang Zhanshuo is emerging as a promising athlete, possibly stepping into the shoes of Sun Yang, whose career faltered due to a doping scandal. Zhang, from Qingdao, has been an integral part of China's national swim team, capturing world titles in the 100m and 200m freestyle relay events at Doha in 2024.

Zhang recently stole the spotlight at the National Games in Shenzhen, securing gold medals in the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle for Shandong province. Sun Yang, now racing at 34, managed only sixth in the 400m and faced disqualification in the 200m final.

Despite his impressive performances, Zhang humbly acknowledges the challenge posed by fellow 18-year-old, Tatsuya Murasa, who achieved a remarkable time in the 200m at the Singapore world championships. Zhang continues to focus on his growth, aiming to bridge the gap with his contemporary rivals.

