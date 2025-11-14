Indian Shooters Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker Eye Podium at ISSF World Championship

In a gripping competition at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, India's Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker are making significant strides in the women's 25m Sport Pistol event as they aim for a spot in the final.

After the Precision stage, Olympian Esha Singh stands fourth with an impressive score of 294-11x, while double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker is seventh with 292-11x, showcasing her resilience. Rahi Sarnobat, the third Indian participant, finds herself in 56th place.

The current frontrunner is Turkey's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan with an exceptional 299-12x. France's Camille Jedrzejewski and Iran's Haniyeh Rostamiyan follow closely. As the event progresses, the Rapid stage and final loom large, promising an exciting conclusion as India trails China on the medal tally.