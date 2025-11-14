Left Menu

India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

The Indian shooting team, featuring acclaimed athletes like Dhanush Srikanth and Shourya Saini, is set to compete in Tokyo at the 25th Summer Deaflympic Games. The contingent includes seasoned medallists and promising newcomers across various events, aiming to build on their success from the 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:38 IST
India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory
Indian Shooting squad before leaving for Tokyo for 25th Summer Deaflympic Games (Image/NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Indian shooting team departed for Tokyo, Japan, on Friday to showcase their talent at the 25th Summer Deaflympic Games, which will be held from November 15 to 26. This 15-member squad, including three coaches, will compete across five individual and three team events at the Ajinomoto National Training Centre (East).

Leading the charge is Dhanush Srikanth, a double gold medallist from previous Deaflympics, who, along with fellow medallists Shourya Saini and Abhinav Deshwal, forms the backbone of this formidable contingent. Notable additions such as World Deaf Championship medallists Mahit Sandhu and Anuya Prasad add to the team's strength, while newcomers Komal Waghmare and Rudar are set to make their international debut.

India aims to replicate or surpass their accomplishment from the 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil, where they secured five medals, including three golds. The detailed squad list reveals participation in air rifle, 50m rifle prone, air pistol, and other shooting categories, backed by a skilled set of coaches including Anuja Jung, Priti Sharma, and Harmit Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark of 122 seats in 243-member Bihar Assembly.

BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark of 122 seats in 243-member Bihar Assembly.

 India
2
Tejashwi Yadav Secures Raghopur Hat-trick in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Secures Raghopur Hat-trick in Bihar

 India
3
Transforming North Chennai: Inaugural Developments Lead the Way

Transforming North Chennai: Inaugural Developments Lead the Way

 India
4
Bihar Polls: Triumph of Development and Security

Bihar Polls: Triumph of Development and Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025