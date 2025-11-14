India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

The Indian shooting team departed for Tokyo, Japan, on Friday to showcase their talent at the 25th Summer Deaflympic Games, which will be held from November 15 to 26. This 15-member squad, including three coaches, will compete across five individual and three team events at the Ajinomoto National Training Centre (East).

Leading the charge is Dhanush Srikanth, a double gold medallist from previous Deaflympics, who, along with fellow medallists Shourya Saini and Abhinav Deshwal, forms the backbone of this formidable contingent. Notable additions such as World Deaf Championship medallists Mahit Sandhu and Anuya Prasad add to the team's strength, while newcomers Komal Waghmare and Rudar are set to make their international debut.

India aims to replicate or surpass their accomplishment from the 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil, where they secured five medals, including three golds. The detailed squad list reveals participation in air rifle, 50m rifle prone, air pistol, and other shooting categories, backed by a skilled set of coaches including Anuja Jung, Priti Sharma, and Harmit Patel.

