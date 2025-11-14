Raina and Hayden Weigh in on IPL 2026 Roster Movements and Strategy
Former cricketers Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden discuss potential changes in IPL teams ahead of the 2026 season. Raina predicts KL Rahul will stay with Delhi Capitals, emphasizing his performance and leadership, while Hayden highlights Sunrisers Hyderabad's need for a reinforced bowling attack, suggesting they pursue veteran pacers.
Amid looming IPL 2026 roster announcements, former India cricketer Suresh Raina believes Delhi Capitals will retain KL Rahul, citing his crucial role as the team's wicketkeeper-batter. Raina suggests that Rahul's departure is unlikely due to his impressive 539-run tally last season and hefty Rs 14 crore price tag.
However, Raina raises concerns about retaining Faf du Plessis, given his subdued performance. In contrast, he highlights Sunrisers Hyderabad's need for middle-order depth and improvement from emerging talent Aniket Verma. Meanwhile, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden identifies Hyderabad's pressing issue as their bowling attack's inadequacy on batting-friendly pitches.
Hayden advises SRH to seek experienced pacers like Mohammed Shami in the mini-auction, aiming to boost their lineup with variations. He underscores the tactical importance of this move, given their current roster's limitations and the conditions in Hyderabad. The cricketing world anticipates these strategic shifts as franchises finalize their players.
