WFI Lifts Suspension: Aman Sehrawat and Neha Sangwan Back in Action

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has lifted the suspensions of Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat and junior wrestler Neha Sangwan. Both athletes faced bans earlier this year for failing to meet weight requirements at major international competitions.

With the suspensions revoked, Sehrawat and Sangwan can now take part in the upcoming Pro Wrestling League (PWL). Aman, who won a bronze at the Paris Games, was penalized for exceeding weight limits during the World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, while Neha was disqualified at the Junior Worlds in Samokov, Bulgaria.

The WFI received and reviewed their explanations, attributing these instances to being first-time infractions. The federation decided on leniency, citing the athletes' past international successes, yet issued a warning that future violations will result in harsher penalties.

