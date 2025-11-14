Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blazes Through Cricket Records

Indian teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi astonished cricket fans on Friday with a staggering 144 off just 42 deliveries in the Asia Cup Rising Stars match against the UAE. The 14-year-old, playing for India A, demolished the opposition's bowling, registering 11 boundaries and 15 sixes in his record-breaking innings.

In one particularly stunning over, Suryavanshi collected 30 runs from just five balls, cementing his growing reputation. He first caught the public's eye in the Indian Premier League as the youngest T20 centurion. Now, at just 14 years and 232 days, he is the youngest player to score a century for a men's national team.

Suryavanshi's heroics set a foundation for India A, who swiftly approached a 300-plus target before he was dismissed in the 13th over. Captain Jitesh Sharma maintained the momentum, securing an unbeaten 83 off 32 balls, reinforcing the team's dominance. Suryavanshi previously showcased his talent in an Under-19 match against England in July, scoring 143 runs.