Esha Singh Clinches Bronze in World Championship

In a thrilling display of skill, Indian shooter Esha Singh clinched a bronze medal in her maiden individual bid at the World Championships, marking a significant achievement in the women's 25m pistol event.

The high-stakes final saw Esha Singh step up to the podium, while compatriot Manu Bhaker missed out. Esha's commendable score of 30 secured her the bronze, behind impressive performances from China's Yao Qianxun and Korea's Yang Jiin, who took silver and gold, respectively.

India concluded their ten-event schedule with a historic medal tally, placing them third overall. As Esha prepares for her next international engagement at the ISSF World Cup Finals in Doha, the nation celebrates another proud moment in competitive shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)