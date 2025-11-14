Left Menu

Esha Singh Clinches Bronze in World Championship

Indian shooter Esha Singh secured her first individual World Championship medal, a bronze, in the women's 25m pistol event. Despite shooting confidently, Manu Bhaker did not reach the podium. The event concluded with India's historic medal haul, placing them third on the leaderboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:19 IST
Esha Singh Clinches Bronze in World Championship
Esha Singh
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a thrilling display of skill, Indian shooter Esha Singh clinched a bronze medal in her maiden individual bid at the World Championships, marking a significant achievement in the women's 25m pistol event.

The high-stakes final saw Esha Singh step up to the podium, while compatriot Manu Bhaker missed out. Esha's commendable score of 30 secured her the bronze, behind impressive performances from China's Yao Qianxun and Korea's Yang Jiin, who took silver and gold, respectively.

India concluded their ten-event schedule with a historic medal tally, placing them third overall. As Esha prepares for her next international engagement at the ISSF World Cup Finals in Doha, the nation celebrates another proud moment in competitive shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Pratap Yadav

Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Prata...

 India
2
Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

 India
3
Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Financial Empowerment

Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Fin...

 India
4
Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025