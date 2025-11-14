Thrill Turns Tragic: Bungee Jump Mishap Near Rishikesh

In a tragic turn of events, bungee jumping took a dangerous twist at Apara Amusement Thrill Factory near Rishikesh when a cord failure resulted in serious injuries for tourist Sonu Kumar. The incident, which occurred Wednesday, has sparked a flurry of responses from local authorities.

Kumar, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, was rushed to AIIMS in Rishikesh with broken ribs and a fractured hand but is reported to be in stable condition. Despite the severity of the incident, no formal complaint has been filed by Kumar, according to Inspector Pradeep Chauhan.

The accident has led Tehri District authorities, under the guidance of Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal, to halt bungee operations at the site pending a full investigation. District Tourism Officer S S Rana announced an impending safety audit for all adventure sports centers to prevent such incidents in the future.

