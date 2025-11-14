Left Menu

Thrill Turns Tragic: Bungee Jump Mishap Near Rishikesh

A bungee jump accident at Apara Amusement Thrill Factory in Shivpuri near Rishikesh resulted in serious injuries for tourist Sonu Kumar, as his cord snapped mid-jump. The incident has prompted an investigation and suspension of activities at the centre, with a district-wide safety audit announced.

Updated: 14-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:03 IST
Thrill Turns Tragic: Bungee Jump Mishap Near Rishikesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, bungee jumping took a dangerous twist at Apara Amusement Thrill Factory near Rishikesh when a cord failure resulted in serious injuries for tourist Sonu Kumar. The incident, which occurred Wednesday, has sparked a flurry of responses from local authorities.

Kumar, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, was rushed to AIIMS in Rishikesh with broken ribs and a fractured hand but is reported to be in stable condition. Despite the severity of the incident, no formal complaint has been filed by Kumar, according to Inspector Pradeep Chauhan.

The accident has led Tehri District authorities, under the guidance of Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal, to halt bungee operations at the site pending a full investigation. District Tourism Officer S S Rana announced an impending safety audit for all adventure sports centers to prevent such incidents in the future.

