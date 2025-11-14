Bounce Battles: South Africa Faces Testing Times at Eden Gardens
South Africa's batting coach, Ashwell Prince, attributes their struggles in the opening Test against India to inconsistent bounce at Eden Gardens. India's Jasprit Bumrah, with a five-wicket haul, caused South Africa to collapse for 159. The erratic pitch made settling difficult, highlighting the absence of Kagiso Rabada.
South Africa's cricket team faced significant challenges on the opening day of the Test match against India at Eden Gardens, battling against a pitch notorious for its inconsistent bounce. Batting coach Ashwell Prince pointed to the bounce issues as a key factor in their first-day collapse.
Jasprit Bumrah's impressive five-wicket haul led to a dramatic South African collapse from 57 for no loss to 159 all out. The erratic nature of the pitch made it challenging for batsmen to settle, compounding their difficulties after aggressive seam bowling from India.
Without star bowler Kagiso Rabada, South Africa felt the pressure of India's relentless attack. Prince acknowledged the need to adapt quickly to the conditions, as the team looks to recover in the second innings. India's cautious approach, led by KL Rahul, further underscored the pitch's challenges.
