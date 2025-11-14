Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

South Africa is anxiously awaiting the medical evaluation of their fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who missed the series opener due to a rib injury. The injury occurred during the initial training session, compelling the team to make last-minute lineup changes.

Despite intensive medical checks, including a scan and a fitness test, Rabada was withdrawn from the first Test at Eden Gardens. The team management remains hopeful but reserved about his participation in the second Test.

With Rabada sidelined, Corbin Bosch has been called up to fill the void, alongside Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, as the team braced for early challenges in the series.