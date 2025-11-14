Left Menu

Joseph Parker's Future in Doubt After Dope Test Controversy

Former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker tested positive for cocaine during a fight against Fabio Wardley, leading to potential disciplinary actions. Details are under investigation, with Parker's team expressing shock. The British Boxing Board and UK Anti-Doping Agency are involved in proceedings, possibly impacting Parker's boxing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:21 IST
Joseph Parker's Future in Doubt After Dope Test Controversy

Joseph Parker, the former heavyweight world champion from New Zealand, has found himself at the center of a doping scandal following a positive test for traces of cocaine. The test was conducted on the day of his recent fight against Britain's Fabio Wardley, where Parker was stopped in the 11th round.

According to Queensberry Promotions, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association informed all relevant parties of the adverse finding. Parker's UK manager, Spencer Brown, expressed total shock at the results, stating that further discussions with promoter Frank Warren and David Higgins are awaited to clarify the situation.

The British Boxing Board of Control is yet to comment on the potential implications and length of a ban, should one be imposed. Parker's career, marked by winning the WBO heavyweight title in 2016, hangs in the balance as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash

Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash

 Sweden
2
Software Engineer's Arrest Exposes Al-Qaeda Links: Judicial Custody till November 28

Software Engineer's Arrest Exposes Al-Qaeda Links: Judicial Custody till Nov...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 8.2 Lakh Crore Investment at CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 8.2 Lakh Crore Investment at CII Summit

 Global
4
Walmart CEO Transition: A New Era Begins

Walmart CEO Transition: A New Era Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025