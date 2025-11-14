Joseph Parker's Future in Doubt After Dope Test Controversy

Joseph Parker, the former heavyweight world champion from New Zealand, has found himself at the center of a doping scandal following a positive test for traces of cocaine. The test was conducted on the day of his recent fight against Britain's Fabio Wardley, where Parker was stopped in the 11th round.

According to Queensberry Promotions, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association informed all relevant parties of the adverse finding. Parker's UK manager, Spencer Brown, expressed total shock at the results, stating that further discussions with promoter Frank Warren and David Higgins are awaited to clarify the situation.

The British Boxing Board of Control is yet to comment on the potential implications and length of a ban, should one be imposed. Parker's career, marked by winning the WBO heavyweight title in 2016, hangs in the balance as investigations continue.

