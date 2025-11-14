Left Menu

Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable five-wicket haul against South Africa in Kolkata showcased the power of consistency and patience on a spin-friendly wicket. Despite early struggles, Bumrah's disciplined approach dismantled the visitors, securing India's advantage. His performance underscored the importance of targeted bowling and composure in the rigors of Test cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:13 IST
India quick Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of exceptional skill, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah clinched a five-wicket haul on a Kolkata track favoring spinners, highlighting the virtues of consistency and patience in Test cricket. India's strategic decision to deploy four spinners for the first time since 2012 signaled Eden Gardens' anticipated turn-friendly conditions.

The opening session saw India, after being asked to bowl by Test champions South Africa, grapple with length inconsistencies as the visitors forged a solid 57-run opening stand. However, Bumrah, mastering the conditions, soon rattled Ryan Rickelton's stumps, setting the tone for a commanding spell.

After a brief run-leak by Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah intensified his assault post-lunch. He meticulously set up and dismissed Tony de Zorzi, while Siraj cleaned up the middle order. Bumrah then decimated the tail, concluding South Africa's innings at 159 with figures of 5/27, his 16th five-for in Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

