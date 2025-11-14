Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

In women's collegiate basketball, Kaniya Boyd propelled Tennessee to victory against Belmont with a decisive late-game 3-pointer. Despite Belmont's early lead, Tennessee showcased resilience to secure a 68-58 win.

In NBA news, the Atlanta Hawks continued their impressive road performance, defeating the Utah Jazz. Key players Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson set personal scoring records, contributing to the Hawks' sixth road win this season.

On international turf, Shohei Ohtani was celebrated in Japan after securing his fourth MVP award, providing a beacon of pride amid challenging times. Meanwhile, golf and baseball saw hurdles, as Kai Trump struggled in her LPGA debut, and Emmanuel Clase faced legal troubles in a bet-rigging case.

