India's Boxing Titans Ready to Dominate World Boxing Finals 2025

India's 20-member boxing squad, featuring world champions and Olympians, is set to compete in the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 in Greater Noida. The event, from November 16-20, will host 130 boxers from 18 nations. The Indian team comprises top male and female boxers eager for success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:02 IST
Jaismine Lamboria. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's formidable 20-member boxing squad is poised to create waves at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, scheduled to take place in Greater Noida from November 16 to 20. Led by reigning world champions Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda, the team aims to leave a mark in the arena where around 130 boxers, including three Olympic medallists, will compete. Olympians Nikhat Zareen and Pooja Rani are also part of the squad, ensuring a blend of experience and form to challenge for the top spots.

The women's contingent, which includes gold medalists Lamboria and Hooda from the 2025 World Boxing Championships, promises stellar performances. Zareen, a quarter-finalist at the championships losing to Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu, is among those seeking significant accolades this year. Nupur Sheoran, a silver medallist in the 80+ kg division, adds to the team's strength. Lovlina Borgohain will be absent due to surgery, with Saweety Boora stepping into the 75kg slot in her stead.

On the men's side, the charge is spearheaded by Hitesh (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), both seasoned with victories in earlier World Boxing Cup stages. Meanwhile, Lakshya Chahar's withdrawal due to injury sees Ankush taking his place in the competitive roster. The finals will also feature international talents like Im Ae-ji, Wu Shih-Yi, and Chen Nien-Chin, all previous Paris 2024 medalists. This high-stakes tournament represents the annual culmination of the global boxing series, where the best compete across 10 weight categories.

