Stalemate for Indian Grandmasters in Thrilling FIDE World Cup Clash

Indian grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and P. Harikrishna played to draws in their respective games during Round 5 of the FIDE World Cup 2025. While Erigaisi couldn't capitalize on his advantage against GM Levon Aronian, Harikrishna easily held GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara to a draw.

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in action (R) (Photo: FIDE) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting Round 5 of the FIDE World Cup 2025, Indian grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and P. Harikrishna faced challenges but ultimately secured draws in their matches. Erigaisi, playing white, unsuccessfully tried to overcome the defense of former champion GM Levon Aronian, concluding after 41 moves in a balanced double rook endgame.

Meanwhile, Harikrishna, equipped with black pieces, confidently navigated his opening match against 'giant-killer' GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara. Their game swiftly transitioned to a rook-pawn endgame, culminating in a mutually agreed draw, indicating Harikrishna's effective strategy against potential threats.

The tournament, which drew 206 participants from 82 countries, features the prestigious Viswanathan Anand Trophy. Two Indian players remain contenders for the title, exhibiting the competitive landscape and skilled maneuvering prominent in this global chess arena.

