Nick Woltemade's Double Strike Keeps Germany on Top

Germany's Nick Woltemade scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 win over Luxembourg, leaving the team on the brink of automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Germany needs a win or a draw against Slovakia to secure their spot in the tournament.

Updated: 15-11-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 03:21 IST
Germany forward Nick Woltemade delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice in the second half to lead the four-time world champions to a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday. With this win, Germany sits at the top of Group A, poised for automatic qualification.

The Newcastle United striker opened the scoring in the 49th minute, overcoming a dominant first half by Luxembourg. He added a second goal in the 69th minute, reinforcing Germany's position as group leaders with 12 points, ahead of Slovakia on goal difference.

As Julian Nagelsmann's team struggled with defensive errors in the first half, Woltemade's efforts ensured their continued path to the World Cup. Germany will secure their spot in the tournament, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with a win or draw against Slovakia.

