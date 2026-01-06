Left Menu

India and Luxembourg: Strengthening Ties in Fintech, Space, and AI

India and Luxembourg are strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in fintech, space, and AI. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of this partnership during his visits and discussions with Luxembourg officials. The collaboration aims at enhancing trade and investment ties while fortifying EU relations.

India considers Luxembourg a pivotal partner in enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in fintech, space, and artificial intelligence sectors, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar revealed on his current visit.

During talks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Jaishankar underscored the significance of cooperation in finance, investment, and technology, further highlighting Luxembourg's influence within the European Union.

Jaishankar, who conveyed greetings from Indian leaders, engaged with Grand Duke Guillaume and assured continued collaboration in key global developments and partnerships, reinforcing India's commitment to strengthening ties with Luxembourg and the European Union.

