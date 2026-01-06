India and Luxembourg: Strengthening Ties in Fintech, Space, and AI

India considers Luxembourg a pivotal partner in enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in fintech, space, and artificial intelligence sectors, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar revealed on his current visit.

During talks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Jaishankar underscored the significance of cooperation in finance, investment, and technology, further highlighting Luxembourg's influence within the European Union.

Jaishankar, who conveyed greetings from Indian leaders, engaged with Grand Duke Guillaume and assured continued collaboration in key global developments and partnerships, reinforcing India's commitment to strengthening ties with Luxembourg and the European Union.

