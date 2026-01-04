Diplomatic Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Visit to France and Luxembourg
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar embarks on a six-day diplomatic mission to France and Luxembourg. The visit aims to address bilateral and global issues, fortify the India-France strategic partnership, and set the stage for President Macron's India visit. Jaishankar will also engage with Luxembourg leaders and the Indian diaspora.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has embarked on a significant six-day visit to France and Luxembourg, undertaking discussions on bilateral and global matters.
Jaishankar's agenda in Paris includes meetings with French leadership, where discussions will address progress in the India-France strategic partnership and global issues. His visit occurs amid heightened global concern over U.S. actions in Venezuela.
The minister's trip also serves to lay groundwork for French President Emmanuel Macron's anticipated visit to India and engage with Luxembourg's leadership and the Indian community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Overtakes China in Rice Production: Unveils 184 New Crop Varieties
India Eyes Olympic Glory: Ambitious Plans for 2036 in Gujarat
Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup Matches in India
Goldi Solar's Ambitious Expansion in India's Renewable Landscape
Sick Nation: Unveiling India's Health Crisis