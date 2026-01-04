Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Visit to France and Luxembourg

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar embarks on a six-day diplomatic mission to France and Luxembourg. The visit aims to address bilateral and global issues, fortify the India-France strategic partnership, and set the stage for President Macron's India visit. Jaishankar will also engage with Luxembourg leaders and the Indian diaspora.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has embarked on a significant six-day visit to France and Luxembourg, undertaking discussions on bilateral and global matters.

Jaishankar's agenda in Paris includes meetings with French leadership, where discussions will address progress in the India-France strategic partnership and global issues. His visit occurs amid heightened global concern over U.S. actions in Venezuela.

The minister's trip also serves to lay groundwork for French President Emmanuel Macron's anticipated visit to India and engage with Luxembourg's leadership and the Indian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

