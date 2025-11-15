Left Menu

2026 World Cup: Record 48 Teams to Compete

The 2026 World Cup will feature a record 48 teams, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. A total of 43 teams will qualify through continental tournaments, while six will compete in intercontinental playoffs. The host countries automatically qualify, securing additional spots for their regions.

The 2026 World Cup is set to be historic, as a record 48 teams will compete in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In a key development, Croatia secured its place with a decisive 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands. Of the total teams, 43 will qualify through continental tournaments.

The intercontinental playoffs, scheduled for March in Mexico, will allocate two more spots. Host countries United States, Mexico, and Canada automatically qualify, adding to their region's representation in the event.

