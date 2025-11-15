Left Menu

Felix Auger-Aliassime Secures Semifinal Spot in Tense ATP Finals Clash

Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals after defeating Alexander Zverev. Facing Carlos Alcaraz next, Auger-Aliassime joins Jannik Sinner from the Bjorn Borg group. Sinner remains unbeaten, set to compete against Alex de Minaur. The final match is slated for Sunday.

Updated: 15-11-2025 09:44 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime
  • Country:
  • Italy

Felix Auger-Aliassime triumphed over Alexander Zverev to earn the last available spot in the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Friday. The Canadian tennis star is set to face world-renowned Carlos Alcaraz, who has been in stellar form, clinching the year-end No. 1 ranking after his group match victories.

Remarking on the tournament's prestige, Auger-Aliassime expressed his determination to reach the finals, acknowledging the challenge posed by his upcoming opponent. He secured victory over Zverev with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win, advancing alongside Jannik Sinner from the fiercely competitive Bjorn Borg group.

Meanwhile, Sinner demonstrated unyielding form, dispatching Ben Shelton in a sweep of his round-robin matches. Preparing to face Alex de Minaur in the semifinals, Sinner remains undefeated in set losses, highlighting his dominance and eagerness for the final showdown scheduled for Sunday.

