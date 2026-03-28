Jannik Sinner Aims for Sunshine Double Glory at Miami Open

Jannik Sinner is making waves at the Miami Open as he seeks to secure his second title in three years. The 24-year-old Italian, who missed last year's tournament due to a suspension, defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to advance to the final at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sinner's victory propels him towards the 'Sunshine Double,' a prestigious achievement last accomplished by Roger Federer in 2017. His journey to the final has been marked by a remarkable winning streak, having beaten Zverev seven consecutive times and winning an impressive 32 straight sets at ATP Masters 1000 events.

In the final, Sinner will face Jiri Lehecka, who reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final by defeating Arthur Fils. As Sinner steps onto the court, he carries the weight of high expectations and a dominant hardcourt performance, ready to make history.