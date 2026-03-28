Jannik Sinner Eyes Historic 'Sunshine Double' at Miami Open

In a thrilling encounter, Jannik Sinner overcame Alexander Zverev with a score of 6-3, 7-6(4) on Friday to secure his place in the Miami Open final. Sinner is poised to achieve the prestigious 'Sunshine Double' following his successful campaign at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Sinner, ranked number two in the world, will face Jiri Lehecka in the final. Reacting after his victory, Sinner exclaimed 'Let's go!' as Zverev faltered on match point. Holding a streak of 16 consecutive Masters 1000 wins, Sinner described this period as an 'incredible swing,' emphasizing his impressive serving in crucial moments.

The men's final promises to be historic, as Sinner aims to become the first man to achieve the 'Sunshine Double' since Roger Federer in 2017. On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will vie for the title on Saturday, adding another layer of excitement to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)