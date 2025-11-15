Left Menu

Felix Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev to Secure Semifinal Spot in ATP Finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alexander Zverev in the ATP Finals group stage, setting up a semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz. The Canadian's victory marked his 50th tour-level win this season and the second Canadian semifinal appearance at the event since 2016. He remains confident ahead of his Alcaraz clash.

Felix Auger-Aliassime emerged victorious against Alexander Zverev in the group stage of the ATP Finals, paving his way to challenge world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. With a decisive 6-4, 7-6(4) win, Auger-Aliassime secured his spot by finishing second in the Bjorn Borg Group, trailing Italian player Jannik Sinner, who led the group with a win over Ben Shelton.

After a rocky start, losing his initial trio of sets, Auger-Aliassime staged a comeback against Shelton and now eliminated two-time ATP Finals champion Zverev. "This is a high-value tournament," Auger-Aliassime commented, reflecting on his upcoming match against Alcaraz. "It's like a grand finale," he added, emphasizing the prestigious nature of joining the ranks of past champions.

With this victory over Zverev, Auger-Aliassime clinched his 50th tour-level win of the season, matching his compatriot Milos Raonic's 2016 feat of reaching the ATP Finals semifinals. Despite their previous encounters favoring Zverev, Auger-Aliassime maintained composure to end the contest decisively. The match encapsulated tensions, especially during the tie-break, and extended over two hours of competitive play. The Canadian player, currently eyeing his fourth title this season, remains a dominant force with an impressive 85 indoor wins under his belt this decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

