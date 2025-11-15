Left Menu

Mark Wood Cleared from Hamstring Scare, Ashes Preparations On Track

England's fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of a hamstring injury, ensuring his availability for the Ashes series opener in Perth. However, he will miss the final day of the warm-up match against England Lions. The ECB will decide his participation for the first Test in due course.

15-11-2025
Mark Wood. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost for England's Ashes campaign, express pacer Mark Wood has been cleared of a hamstring injury scare just days before the series opener in Perth. Although Wood will not participate in the final day of England's warm-up match against the England Lions, his readiness for the Test remains promising.

According to a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), precautionary scans on Wood's left hamstring revealed no major concerns, allowing him to continue his preparations for the Perth showdown. However, it is yet to be seen if England will feature Wood in their starting lineup for the first Test.

Wood's recovery from a prior knee injury has been handled cautiously, following setbacks that kept him out of England's home series against India. Meanwhile, fellow pace bowler Brydon Carse has rejoined practice after missing the initial warm-up due to illness, joining a squad that includes Jofra Archer and skipper Ben Stokes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

