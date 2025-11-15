Babar Azam Breaks 807-Day Drought with Historic Century

In a thrilling display of skill, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam broke his prolonged dry spell, scoring his 20th ODI century against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This century marks the end of an 807-day wait and ties Babar with legendary Saeed Anwar for the most ODI hundreds by a Pakistani player.

Babar's unbeaten 102 off 119 balls proved instrumental in Pakistan's eight-wicket victory while chasing a target of 289. This innings propels him to par with Anwar's record in significantly fewer matches, showcasing his batting prowess. Since his debut in 2015, Babar has accumulated 6467 runs in 139 ODIs, boasting a total of 9 Test, 20 ODI, and 3 T20I centuries.

His previous century came against Nepal in the Asia Cup on August 30, 2023. Despite frequent fifties in the interim, the elusive hundred eluded him until now. Pakistan's win over Sri Lanka secures the series with a 2-0 lead. The match saw Pakistan opt to bowl first, with Sri Lanka reaching 288/8, bolstered by contributions from Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis. Pakistan's pursuit was anchored by strong performances from Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Babar Azam.

