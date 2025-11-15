Teen Phenom Vaibhav Suryavanshi Set to Challenge Pakistan Shaheens

Teen cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is set to face the Pakistan Shaheens in a highly anticipated Rising Stars Asia Cup T20 clash this Sunday, with India A sticking to its 'No Handshake' policy against the opponents under the captaincy of Jitesh Sharma.

In a show of solidarity with victims of a past terror attack, Sharma is expected to follow the precedent set by India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, by avoiding handshakes with opponents, as was done with Salman Ali Agha during the Asia Cup.

All eyes will be on 14-year-old Suryavanshi, whose fiery performance in the IPL made headlines worldwide. However, India A's coach Sunil Joshi cautions that the Shaheens will present a much tougher task than previous opponents. The Pakistan team features players honed in the Pakistan Super League, including standout bowler Ubaid Shah.

