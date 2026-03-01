Suryakumar Yadav Applauds Sanju Samson's Heroics in T20 Quarterfinal

In a thrilling showdown against the West Indies, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded Sanju Samson's impressive unbeaten 97, which propelled the team to the T20 World Cup semifinal.

India secured a five-wicket victory, booking a semifinal clash with England at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 5. Suryakumar expressed pride in the team's performance, highlighting their strategic play and perseverance as key factors in the triumph.

Western Indies captain Shai Hope acknowledged Sanju's exceptional innings and conceded that his squad fell just short of delivering a winning score. Hope expressed satisfaction with his team's adaptability to varied conditions, but lamented missing the chance to advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)