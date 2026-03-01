Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Applauds Sanju Samson's Heroics in T20 Quarterfinal

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav praises Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 against West Indies, advancing India to the T20 World Cup semifinal. India defeated West Indies by five wickets, setting a clash with England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar emphasized India's hard work and strategic play in the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:39 IST
In a thrilling showdown against the West Indies, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded Sanju Samson's impressive unbeaten 97, which propelled the team to the T20 World Cup semifinal.

India secured a five-wicket victory, booking a semifinal clash with England at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 5. Suryakumar expressed pride in the team's performance, highlighting their strategic play and perseverance as key factors in the triumph.

Western Indies captain Shai Hope acknowledged Sanju's exceptional innings and conceded that his squad fell just short of delivering a winning score. Hope expressed satisfaction with his team's adaptability to varied conditions, but lamented missing the chance to advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

