Pochettino's World Cup Wake-Up Call: No Player's Spot is Guaranteed

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino has emphasized that no player can be assured a spot on the World Cup squad, even stars like Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams. With upcoming friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay, Pochettino aims to evaluate potential players to finalize the roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Updated: 15-11-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:57 IST
Pochettino

U.S. soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino has issued a stern reminder to his players: nobody is guaranteed a place in the final squad for the homeland-hosted 2026 World Cup. Despite being co-hosts with Mexico and Canada, the U.S. team is keen to showcase its best talent.

This month's friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay provide Pochettino an opportunity to scout new talent, particularly with key players Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams sidelined due to injuries. The Argentine manager is focused on building a robust team for the prestigious event.

Despite Pulisic's impressive play in a recent friendly against Australia, his hamstring injury excludes him from the upcoming matches. Pochettino stresses the importance of every player's fitness, looking ahead to when he finalizes the World Cup roster.

