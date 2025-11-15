Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala, an Indian-origin golfer, showcased his resilience at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting an impressive 6-under 65 amid tough, windy conditions. This score elevated him to tied-46th from a daunting 104th position after day one.

Theegala's stellar second round featured five consecutive birdies from the 7th to the 11th hole, accumulating a total of seven against just one bogey. As a result, he ensured his presence for the weekend rounds.

Meanwhile, Canadian Adam Hadwin maintained his lead with a 5-under 66, aiming to retain his full PGA TOUR playing privileges. Hadwin's consistent performance gave him an 11-under 131 total, leading into the weekend.