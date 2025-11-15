Left Menu

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Indian-origin golfer Sahith Theegala delivered a remarkable performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting a 6-under 65 to move up to tied-46th after struggling on day one. Despite challenging conditions, Theegala secured his spot for the weekend. Canadian Adam Hadwin led the field with a 5-under 66.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southampton | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:13 IST
Sahith Theegala
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sahith Theegala, an Indian-origin golfer, showcased his resilience at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting an impressive 6-under 65 amid tough, windy conditions. This score elevated him to tied-46th from a daunting 104th position after day one.

Theegala's stellar second round featured five consecutive birdies from the 7th to the 11th hole, accumulating a total of seven against just one bogey. As a result, he ensured his presence for the weekend rounds.

Meanwhile, Canadian Adam Hadwin maintained his lead with a 5-under 66, aiming to retain his full PGA TOUR playing privileges. Hadwin's consistent performance gave him an 11-under 131 total, leading into the weekend.

