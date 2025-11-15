Harmer's Heroics: South Africa Fights Back in Eden Gardens Test
Simon Harmer's impressive bowling performance helped South Africa recover in a low-scoring Test against India. Harmer took four wickets to limit India and cut down their lead. South Africa, which had been struggling after a poor first innings, gained momentum with Harmer's effort.
Simon Harmer led South Africa's resurgence in the first Test against India at Eden Gardens, redefining the narrative after South Africa's initial 159-run innings setback. His spectacular 4-30 bowling performance halted India's advance, restricting them to 189 runs and revitalizing South Africa's competitive edge on day two.
The Proteas resumed their fight with a modest 18 for one, despite the loss of Ryan Rickelton. India's innings was marred by injuries, with captain Shubman Gill exiting due to a neck spasm after scoring only four runs, complicating their strategy early on.
Washington Sundar's brief partnership, marked by a six, ended with Harmer's intervention. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant offered brief excitement but was subdued by Corbin Bosch amidst a series of short-lived partnerships that kept South Africa in the game.
