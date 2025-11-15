Left Menu

Off-Spin Masterclass: Harmer Spins South Africa Back into the Fray

South Africa's Simon Harmer delivered a brilliant display of off-spin bowling, taking four vital Indian wickets to bring his team back into the match during the first Test. Despite India's modest first-innings lead, Harmer's performance left the contest evenly poised, with the pitch conditions adding to the intrigue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:31 IST
Off-Spin Masterclass: Harmer Spins South Africa Back into the Fray
Simon Harmer
  • Country:
  • India

Simon Harmer's exceptional off-spin bowling brought South Africa back into contention during the opening Test against India at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Harmer's relentless 4/30 spell helped restrict India to a mere 30-run first-innings lead, capturing critical wickets of prominent Indian batsmen on a deteriorating pitch.

Kuldeep Yadav of India managed an early breakthrough against South Africa by dismissing Ryan Rickelton for 11, but Harmer's influence remains significant. As the pitch increasingly favored spin and posed challenges for batsmen, the game remains finely balanced entering the final session.

Despite Shubman Gill's absence due to injury, India saw potential recovery with Dhruv Jurel's brief display, yet Harmer's precise bowling closed the innings effectively. Marco Jansen complemented Harmer with key dismissals, highlighting a compelling Test contest defined by strategic spin and evolving pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
2
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
3
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global
4
Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025