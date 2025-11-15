Alcaraz Eyes Australian Open as Top Priority in 2026

Carlos Alcaraz has set his sights on the Australian Open as his top priority for 2026. Speaking on the Spanish sports show El Partidazo de Cope, the 22-year-old emphasized the importance of lifting the trophy at Melbourne Park, after quarter-final appearances in previous years.

"In 2026, I'd prefer winning the Australian Open over claiming two repeated Grand Slams," Alcaraz stated. Despite his current ranking as world number one, Alcaraz humbly recognized that he has yet to establish himself as the best player in tennis.

Alcaraz's focus is clear: surpassing Novak Djokovic's record and achieving a career-long goal of being mentioned alongside tennis greats like Nadal and Federer. This season has already been remarkable for Alcaraz, with three Grand Slam finals reached and key victories against formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)