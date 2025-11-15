Alcaraz Eyes Australian Open as Top Priority in 2026
Carlos Alcaraz, world number one in men's tennis, prioritizes winning his first Australian Open over retaining current Grand Slam titles. He aims to surpass Djokovic's record, inspired by tennis legends Nadal and Federer. Alcaraz has had an outstanding season, reaching three Grand Slam finals.
Carlos Alcaraz has set his sights on the Australian Open as his top priority for 2026. Speaking on the Spanish sports show El Partidazo de Cope, the 22-year-old emphasized the importance of lifting the trophy at Melbourne Park, after quarter-final appearances in previous years.
"In 2026, I'd prefer winning the Australian Open over claiming two repeated Grand Slams," Alcaraz stated. Despite his current ranking as world number one, Alcaraz humbly recognized that he has yet to establish himself as the best player in tennis.
Alcaraz's focus is clear: surpassing Novak Djokovic's record and achieving a career-long goal of being mentioned alongside tennis greats like Nadal and Federer. This season has already been remarkable for Alcaraz, with three Grand Slam finals reached and key victories against formidable opponents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Felix Auger-Aliassime Secures Semifinal Spot in Tense ATP Finals Clash
Felix Auger-Aliassime Secures Semi-Final Spot at ATP Finals
Auger-Aliassime Reaches ATP Finals Semis, Sinner Streak Continues
Felix Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev to Secure Semifinal Spot in ATP Finals
Shelton's Tough ATP Finals Debut: Lessons and Motivation for 2026