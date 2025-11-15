Left Menu

Jadeja Spins a Web: India's Masterclass Against South Africa

Ravindra Jadeja's bowling excellence dismantled South Africa's batting line-up, leaving them at 93 for 7 in their second innings during the first Test. Jadeja's performance, along with support from other bowlers, positioned India close to victory, overcoming an initial batting setback and securing a narrow lead.

Jadeja Spins a Web: India's Masterclass Against South Africa
In a spectacular display of spin bowling, India's Ravindra Jadeja captured four wickets, effectively dismantling South Africa's hopes on day two of the first Test. His efforts left South Africa struggling at 93 for 7 in their second innings at stumps.

Despite a strong showing from South African bowlers Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer, who limited India's first-innings lead to a mere 30 runs, Jadeja's performance turned the game in India's favor. South Africa leads by just 63 runs, as they face an uphill battle.

India's KL Rahul emerged as the top-scorer with 39 runs, with contributions from Rishabh Pant and Jadeja, both scoring 27. As the match continues, India stands on the brink of victory, thanks largely to Jadeja's exceptional spin prowess.

