Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory
Ravindra Jadeja's four-wicket spree propelled India towards a triumph inside three days in their low-scoring opening test against South Africa. After being dismissed for 159, South Africa stumbled again in their second innings, ending day two at 93-7. Jadeja's exceptional performance was complemented by Simon Harmer's efforts for South Africa.
South Africa faltered again, closing day two at 93-7, well behind India's 189. Skipper Temba Bavuma led a mild resistance, remaining unbeaten on 29, with Corbin Bosch supporting him. India's batting suffered after Shubman Gill retired injured, following a neck spasm.
Simon Harmer's off-spin (4-30) rekindled South Africa's hopes briefly. Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant made notable contributions, but Ravindra Jadeja's disciplined spin left South Africa's primary batsmen in a flurry, setting a decisive turn in the match.
