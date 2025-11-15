Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

Ravindra Jadeja's four-wicket haul placed India in a commanding position for a likely win within three days in the opening test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Despite struggling with inconsistent bounce, India capped South Africa's innings at 159, seizing a potent chance for victory.

South Africa faltered again, closing day two at 93-7, well behind India's 189. Skipper Temba Bavuma led a mild resistance, remaining unbeaten on 29, with Corbin Bosch supporting him. India's batting suffered after Shubman Gill retired injured, following a neck spasm.

Simon Harmer's off-spin (4-30) rekindled South Africa's hopes briefly. Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant made notable contributions, but Ravindra Jadeja's disciplined spin left South Africa's primary batsmen in a flurry, setting a decisive turn in the match.

