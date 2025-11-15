Left Menu

Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

Ravindra Jadeja's four-wicket spree propelled India towards a triumph inside three days in their low-scoring opening test against South Africa. After being dismissed for 159, South Africa stumbled again in their second innings, ending day two at 93-7. Jadeja's exceptional performance was complemented by Simon Harmer's efforts for South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:42 IST
Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's four-wicket haul placed India in a commanding position for a likely win within three days in the opening test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Despite struggling with inconsistent bounce, India capped South Africa's innings at 159, seizing a potent chance for victory.

South Africa faltered again, closing day two at 93-7, well behind India's 189. Skipper Temba Bavuma led a mild resistance, remaining unbeaten on 29, with Corbin Bosch supporting him. India's batting suffered after Shubman Gill retired injured, following a neck spasm.

Simon Harmer's off-spin (4-30) rekindled South Africa's hopes briefly. Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant made notable contributions, but Ravindra Jadeja's disciplined spin left South Africa's primary batsmen in a flurry, setting a decisive turn in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation for Tribal Education Hub

Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation for Tribal Education Hub

 India
2
NDA's Dominance in Bihar Boosts Rajya Sabha Seats

NDA's Dominance in Bihar Boosts Rajya Sabha Seats

 India
3
Embraer's Big Bet on Indian Aviation Market

Embraer's Big Bet on Indian Aviation Market

 Thailand
4
Congress has become Muslim League-Maoist Congress (MMC) party; people of Bihar rejected Opposition's casteist agenda: PM Modi.

Congress has become Muslim League-Maoist Congress (MMC) party; people of Bih...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025