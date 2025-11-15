Left Menu

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi's Strategic Triumph at FIDE World Cup

Arjun Erigaisi advances to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup by defeating two-time champion Levon Aronian. The Indian Grandmaster's victory, achieved with black pieces, marks a strategic breakthrough. Other contenders, including P Harikrishna, are set for consequential tiebreakers in this high-stakes tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:26 IST
Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi showcased his strategic prowess by advancing to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup. He secured a decisive victory over two-time champion Levon Aronian from the U.S., winning with the challenging black pieces.

Throughout the match, Arjun demonstrated exceptional control, overcoming a drawn first game to dominate in the return encounter. The Italian Opening featured heavily, with Arjun's breakthrough in the middlegame proving critical. Aronian struggled to defend against Erigaisi's innovative tactics, ultimately succumbing to a knight sacrifice.

Meanwhile, P Harikrishna faces a tiebreaker to determine his future in the high-stakes $2 million event. The competition remains fierce, with participants like Nodirbek Yakubboev and other international grandmasters battling for top positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

