Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi's Strategic Triumph at FIDE World Cup

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi showcased his strategic prowess by advancing to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup. He secured a decisive victory over two-time champion Levon Aronian from the U.S., winning with the challenging black pieces.

Throughout the match, Arjun demonstrated exceptional control, overcoming a drawn first game to dominate in the return encounter. The Italian Opening featured heavily, with Arjun's breakthrough in the middlegame proving critical. Aronian struggled to defend against Erigaisi's innovative tactics, ultimately succumbing to a knight sacrifice.

Meanwhile, P Harikrishna faces a tiebreaker to determine his future in the high-stakes $2 million event. The competition remains fierce, with participants like Nodirbek Yakubboev and other international grandmasters battling for top positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)