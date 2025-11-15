Left Menu

Sanju Samson Joins CSK as Jadeja and Curran Make Shock Moves

Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara believes Sanju Samson will quickly adapt to the Chennai Super Kings after a trade deal that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move to Rajasthan Royals. Pujara expects Samson to thrive in CSK's environment and predicts Jadeja to excel with Rajasthan.

Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising turn of events, Sanju Samson is set to join Chennai Super Kings after years with Rajasthan Royals, as part of a trade that sends Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan. Cheteshwar Pujara, former India batsman, asserts that Samson will quickly acclimatize to CSK's ambiance.

Samson will continue with CSK at a salary of Rs 18 crore, while Jadeja takes a salary cut to Rs 14 crore with Rajasthan Royals. Curran, part of the deal's allure, joins at his existing Rs 2.4 crore fee. Pujara, with firsthand CSK experience, anticipates Samson settling swiftly in the team's encouraging atmosphere.

Ravindra Jadeja's departure, after serving CSK for 12 seasons, surprised many, including Pujara. As Jadeja embarks on a new journey, Pujara is optimistic about his performance and contribution to the Rajasthan Royals, highlighting the player's prime form and readiness to prove his worth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

