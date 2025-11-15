Brazil Triumphs Over Senegal in Intense Emirates Friendly
Brazil secured a 2-0 win against Senegal at Emirates Stadium, marking their first victory over the African team. Estevao and Casemiro scored first-half goals, with Coach Carlo Ancelotti earning his fourth win in seven matches. The game was dynamic, demonstrating Brazil's strategic prowess and offensive efficiency.
In a fiery friendly clash at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Brazil emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Senegal on Saturday. Goals from Estevao and Casemiro sealed the triumph for the South American team.
This victory was especially significant for the five-time World Cup champions, marking their first success against their African counterparts. Under the guidance of Coach Carlo Ancelotti, it was a commendable fourth win in seven matches.
The game started with a frenetic pace, attributed to Matheus Cunha's early shots that rattled the woodwork twice. Estevao opened the scoring in the 28th minute, followed by Casemiro's precision set-piece in the 35th, ensuring Brazil's supremacy.
