Kranti Gaud Applauds Support After India's World Cup Triumph

During a felicitation event, Kranti Gaud, a celebrated member of the victorious Indian Women's Cricket Team, publicly thanked the Madhya Pradesh government and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for their support following India's historic World Cup triumph. Gaud expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the cash prize of Rs one crore, highlighting the personal attention shown by the Chief Minister and his administration towards her family and coach.

Reflecting on the evolution of women's cricket in India, Gaud noted a significant shift in public support. She remarked that while there were limited spectators a few years ago, matches now witness packed venues, indicating growing enthusiasm and support for women's cricket in the country. Gaud played a pivotal role throughout the tournament, consistently excelling in initial overs by taking nine wickets in eight matches, crucially aiding India's dominant performance.

India's long-standing ambition to capture the ICC Women's World Cup was finally realized after previous setbacks in the 2005 and 2017 finals. A formidable performance led to their victory over South Africa by 52 runs earlier this month, featuring standout performances by Shafali Sharma and Deepti Sharma. This victory marks India's first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup win on home soil, placing them alongside cricketing powerhouses like Australia, England, and New Zealand.