Kosovo's World Cup Dreams Ignite with Victory Over Slovenia

Kosovo maintained their potential for a World Cup debut by securing a 2-0 win over Slovenia, ensuring at least a playoff spot. Goals by Fisnik Asllani and an own goal gave them victory. Despite Slovenia's challenges, Kosovo stands second in Group B, trailing Switzerland in points and goal difference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ljubljana | Updated: 16-11-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 03:18 IST
In a thrilling World Cup qualifying match on Saturday, Kosovo kept their debut dreams alive with a 2-0 win against Slovenia. The victory secured them at least a playoff spot for the upcoming tournament in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Fisnik Asllani gave Kosovo an early lead in the sixth minute, capitalizing on a precise through ball from Mergim Vojvoda to beat Slovenian keeper Jan Oblak. The second goal came with assistance from Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik, who inadvertently turned a cross past his own keeper in the 64th minute.

Slovenia's efforts were further hampered as Petar Stojanovic received two yellow cards shortly after halftime, resulting in a sending-off. Currently, Kosovo stands second in Group B with ten points, three points behind leaders Switzerland, whom they will host on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

