Kosovo's World Cup Dreams Ignite with Victory Over Slovenia

In a thrilling World Cup qualifying match on Saturday, Kosovo kept their debut dreams alive with a 2-0 win against Slovenia. The victory secured them at least a playoff spot for the upcoming tournament in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Fisnik Asllani gave Kosovo an early lead in the sixth minute, capitalizing on a precise through ball from Mergim Vojvoda to beat Slovenian keeper Jan Oblak. The second goal came with assistance from Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik, who inadvertently turned a cross past his own keeper in the 64th minute.

Slovenia's efforts were further hampered as Petar Stojanovic received two yellow cards shortly after halftime, resulting in a sending-off. Currently, Kosovo stands second in Group B with ten points, three points behind leaders Switzerland, whom they will host on Tuesday.

