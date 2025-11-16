Kosovo's World Cup Dreams Ignite with Victory Over Slovenia
Kosovo maintained their potential for a World Cup debut by securing a 2-0 win over Slovenia, ensuring at least a playoff spot. Goals by Fisnik Asllani and an own goal gave them victory. Despite Slovenia's challenges, Kosovo stands second in Group B, trailing Switzerland in points and goal difference.
In a thrilling World Cup qualifying match on Saturday, Kosovo kept their debut dreams alive with a 2-0 win against Slovenia. The victory secured them at least a playoff spot for the upcoming tournament in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.
Fisnik Asllani gave Kosovo an early lead in the sixth minute, capitalizing on a precise through ball from Mergim Vojvoda to beat Slovenian keeper Jan Oblak. The second goal came with assistance from Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik, who inadvertently turned a cross past his own keeper in the 64th minute.
Slovenia's efforts were further hampered as Petar Stojanovic received two yellow cards shortly after halftime, resulting in a sending-off. Currently, Kosovo stands second in Group B with ten points, three points behind leaders Switzerland, whom they will host on Tuesday.
