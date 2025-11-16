Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Levi, Major Shifts Across Sports Scene

In a thrilling sports weekend, Mikaela Shiffrin triumphed in the Alpine Ski World Cup slalom in Levi. Talks are underway for James Franklin to join Virginia Tech. UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava is out with a concussion, and several other athletes face setbacks. Stephen Curry dazzled in the NBA Cup.

Updated: 16-11-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 05:21 IST
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin once again showcased her dominance by clinching victory in the Alpine Ski World Cup slalom race in Levi, marking her ninth win at the venue and her 102nd World Cup triumph overall.

In American football, Virginia Tech has entered early discussions with former Penn State coach James Franklin, while UCLA's Nico Iamaleava will miss their clash against Ohio State due to a concussion. The Canadian Football League faces discontent over rule changes that mimic American football.

Elsewhere in sports, the New Orleans Pelicans fired coach Willie Green after a slow start, and Denver Broncos' J.K. Dobbins likely ends his season due to injury. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry's 49-point game helped the Golden State Warriors edge out the Spurs in a tight NBA Cup game.

