Shubman Gill's Neck Injury Sidelines Him in Test Opener
Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out for the remainder of the opening test against South Africa due to a neck injury sustained in the first innings. Gill's injury forced him to retire hurt after scoring a boundary, and he remains under observation by the BCCI medical team.
India's cricket captain, Shubman Gill, suffered a neck injury during the opening test match against South Africa, leading to his premature exit from the game. The injury occurred during the first innings, resulting in Gill retiring hurt shortly after hitting a four.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Gill is undergoing observation at a medical facility and will miss the rest of the match. India managed to post a score of 189 in response to South Africa's 159.
There remains uncertainty regarding Gill's fitness for the second test scheduled to commence in Guwahati on November 22, as he will be closely monitored by the BCCI's medical team.
