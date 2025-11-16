Left Menu

Schenk and Thornberry Battle Winds in High-Stakes Bermuda Showdown

Adam Schenk and Braden Thornberry share the lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, both vying for a PGA Tour card amidst challenging wind conditions. As lesser-known players on the cusp of breaking into the top 100 in the FedEx Cup, they face high tension ahead of the final round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southampton | Updated: 16-11-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 09:49 IST
In a high-stakes battle for a PGA Tour card, Adam Schenk and Braden Thornberry showcased remarkable resilience at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, overcoming challenging wind conditions to share the lead on Saturday.

Schenk played a bogey-free round, scoring 4-under 67, while Thornberry, a PGA Tour rookie, shot 69 to match Schenk at 12-under 201. With the FedEx Cup season nearing its end, both players are on the brink of the critical top 100 cut-off.

The pressure extends beyond the players' performances as they contend with ferocious weather. Strategy and patience are key, as highlighted by Thornberry's experience on the par-3 16th, where the unpredictable wind brought unexpected challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

