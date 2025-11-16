Left Menu

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's impressive 119 not out from 118 balls salvaged New Zealand's innings in the ODI against the West Indies. His partnerships with Conway and Bracewell, alongside timely contributions from others, led New Zealand to a total of 269-7 on a challenging pitch at Hagley Oval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Christchurch | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:05 IST
Daryl Mitchell's phenomenal century of 119 from 118 balls provided the backbone of New Zealand's innings in their ODI against the West Indies. Despite a challenging pitch, Mitchell's steadfast performance led New Zealand to post a total of 269-7.

New Zealand struggled to gather momentum early on due to the West Indies' disciplined bowling attack, which maintained a slow over rate. Key partnerships were critical to New Zealand's eventual score, with Mitchell anchoring the innings superbly.

Mitchell's notable partnerships included a 67-run stand with Devon Conway and a 69-run collaboration with Michael Bracewell. Contributions from Zak Foulkes at the death added valuable runs, ensuring New Zealand posted a competitive total at Hagley Oval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

