Left Menu

India's Test Downfall: A Day of Missed Chances at Eden Gardens

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant reflects on India's inability to chase 124 against South Africa, falling short on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch. Pant emphasizes the need for adaptation and vows a stronger comeback. Key moments included an eighth-wicket partnership and crucial catch by South Africa's Bavuma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:08 IST
India's Test Downfall: A Day of Missed Chances at Eden Gardens
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant, India's vice-captain, expressed his disappointment over the team's failure to chase down a modest target of 124 against South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens. India's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, managing only 93 runs and conceding the first match in the series to South Africa.

Pant acknowledged the difficulties posed by the challenging pitch but stressed that the batting lineup should have shown better adaptability and resilience. Despite the defeat, he expressed confidence in India's ability to bounce back in the upcoming Test in Guwahati, indicating that the team is focused on improving performance.

In contrast, South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma lauded his team's bowlers for their crucial role in securing a hard-fought victory. A pivotal eighth-wicket stand between Bavuma and Corbin Bosch set the tone for the day, coupled with Bavuma's vital catch to dismiss Axar Patel, further solidifying their victory. Man-of-the-match Simon Harmer showcased exceptional skill, contributing significantly with eight wickets across the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

 India
3
Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

 India
4
Political Winds from Bihar: The Ripple Effect on Uttar Pradesh's 2027 Assembly Elections

Political Winds from Bihar: The Ripple Effect on Uttar Pradesh's 2027 Assemb...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025