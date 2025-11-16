Netherlands Dominates: India's Struggles at Billie Jean King Cup

India's journey in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs faced another setback as they faced a 0-2 deficit against the Netherlands on Sunday. In the initial singles match, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty was defeated by Anouk Kovermans with a scoreline of 2-6, 4-6.

Similarly, Sahaja Yamalapalli was unable to match the prowess of world No. 87 Suzan Lamens, who swept to a 6-2, 6-3 victory at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. Having both lost to Slovenia earlier, India and the Netherlands will return to their regional ties next year, as Slovenia advances to the 2026 Qualifiers.

Shrivalli hoped for a redemption win against the less experienced Kovermans, but the Dutch player dominated with strong serves and precise groundstrokes. Despite her efforts, Shrivalli yielded significant ground. Sahaja, too, struggled against Lamens, who maintained control throughout the match with powerful serves and swift coverage, leading to India's defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)