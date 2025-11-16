Left Menu

Netherlands Dominates: India's Struggles at Billie Jean King Cup

India's Billie Jean King Cup play-offs ended in disappointment as they trailed 0-2 against the Netherlands. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty lost to Anouk Kovermans, while Sahaja Yamalapalli fell to Suzan Lamens. Both teams now return to regional ties, with Slovenia advancing to the 2026 Qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:42 IST
Netherlands Dominates: India's Struggles at Billie Jean King Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's journey in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs faced another setback as they faced a 0-2 deficit against the Netherlands on Sunday. In the initial singles match, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty was defeated by Anouk Kovermans with a scoreline of 2-6, 4-6.

Similarly, Sahaja Yamalapalli was unable to match the prowess of world No. 87 Suzan Lamens, who swept to a 6-2, 6-3 victory at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. Having both lost to Slovenia earlier, India and the Netherlands will return to their regional ties next year, as Slovenia advances to the 2026 Qualifiers.

Shrivalli hoped for a redemption win against the less experienced Kovermans, but the Dutch player dominated with strong serves and precise groundstrokes. Despite her efforts, Shrivalli yielded significant ground. Sahaja, too, struggled against Lamens, who maintained control throughout the match with powerful serves and swift coverage, leading to India's defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
2
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India
3
Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

 Egypt
4
Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025