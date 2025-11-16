Left Menu

Gill's Dilemma: India's Test Woes on Challenging Pitch

Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill has been released from the hospital following a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa. Despite the injury, discussions shift towards the challenging pitch conditions at Eden Gardens, with Sourav Ganguly addressing India's performance and the need for strategic improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:56 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from hospital after suffering a neck injury during the opening Test against South Africa. The setback occurred on the second day, leading to Gill's absence for the remainder of the match, which India lost by 30 runs. His participation in the second Test remains uncertain.

Cricket Association of Bengal president, Sourav Ganguly labeled the Eden Gardens pitch as 'not the best' for Test matches and noted India should have chased down the target. He dismissed controversy surrounding the pitch while praising head coach Gautam Gambhir's contributions and stressing on the importance of experienced players like Mohammed Shami.

Ganguly emphasized a focus on winning Tests over the full five days instead of rushing the game. India's struggle with spin-friendly tracks has sparked renewed debate over the team's adaptability, following recent home losses, including a 0-3 series defeat to New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

