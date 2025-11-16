Left Menu

Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier

Denmark's national football team is dealing with illness among players and staff ahead of their decisive World Cup qualifier against Scotland. The outbreak, affecting key players like Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Hojlund, may impact preparations for the match crucial for Group C's top spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:28 IST
Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's national football team has encountered a setback due to a sickness outbreak just days before their critical World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

Head coach Brian Riemer confirmed that two players and a staff member have fallen ill, potentially disrupting their final preparations for the crucial Hampden Park encounter.

The illness saw Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Hojlund miss the recent 2-2 draw against Belarus. The upcoming showdown with Scotland is pivotal, with Denmark leading Group C by just a point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
2
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India
4
Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025