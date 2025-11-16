Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier
Denmark's national football team is dealing with illness among players and staff ahead of their decisive World Cup qualifier against Scotland. The outbreak, affecting key players like Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Hojlund, may impact preparations for the match crucial for Group C's top spot.
Denmark's national football team has encountered a setback due to a sickness outbreak just days before their critical World Cup qualifier against Scotland.
Head coach Brian Riemer confirmed that two players and a staff member have fallen ill, potentially disrupting their final preparations for the crucial Hampden Park encounter.
The illness saw Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Hojlund miss the recent 2-2 draw against Belarus. The upcoming showdown with Scotland is pivotal, with Denmark leading Group C by just a point.
