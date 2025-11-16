Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier

Denmark's national football team has encountered a setback due to a sickness outbreak just days before their critical World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

Head coach Brian Riemer confirmed that two players and a staff member have fallen ill, potentially disrupting their final preparations for the crucial Hampden Park encounter.

The illness saw Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Hojlund miss the recent 2-2 draw against Belarus. The upcoming showdown with Scotland is pivotal, with Denmark leading Group C by just a point.

(With inputs from agencies.)