Troy Parrott's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Ireland to World Cup Playoffs

Troy Parrott's late hat-trick goal secured a 3-2 win for Ireland over Hungary, booking a playoff spot for the World Cup. Parrott's emotional performance followed his pivotal role against Portugal, marking a fairytale moment for the striker and crushing Hungary's World Cup aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:31 IST
Ireland's hopes of reaching the World Cup remain alive after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Hungary, courtesy of Troy Parrott's dramatic late goal. The match in Budapest saw the Irish team clinch a spot in the playoffs, thanks to Parrott's hat-trick performance.

The Hungarian side took an early lead with goals by Daniel Lukacs and Barnabas Varga, putting them at an advantage as they only needed a draw to secure their spot. However, Parrott's determination led to a stunning equalizer and a breathtaking final goal in the 96th minute, crushing Hungary's dreams.

Reflecting on the game, Parrott expressed his disbelief at the result, calling it a 'fairytale' moment. The win places Ireland on the cusp of World Cup qualification, requiring just two more victories in March's playoffs to secure a trip to the tournament.

