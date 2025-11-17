NY Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot in Manhattan: Investigation Underway

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was involved in a shooting incident in Manhattan early Sunday morning, leaving him with a critical yet stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

The New York Police Department confirmed the shooting of a 29-year-old male with an abdominal gunshot wound but refrained from naming the victim. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far. The Jets acknowledged the situation but did not comment further. New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed his prayers for Boyd and his family on social media.

The New York Post broke the news of the shooting. Boyd, signed by the Jets in the offseason for a special teams role, was placed on injured reserve in August and has not played in any games this season.