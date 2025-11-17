US Shatters World Record at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

The United States men's speed skating team made headlines on Sunday by breaking their own world record in the team pursuit event at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup held in Salt Lake City. They finished the race in just three minutes and 32.49 seconds, bettering their previous record of 3:33.66.

The trio of Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Ethan Cepuran showcased exceptional teamwork and speed to seize the victory. The previous record they beat was set earlier in January 2024.

Norway managed to secure the second position, trailing behind by 2.71 seconds, while China finished third with a time of 3:36.65. This triumph adds to the American team's impressive track record, having won the world championships in this event back in March.